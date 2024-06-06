Group of people vandalise portion of water park following dispute over entry charges

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) A group of people allegedly vandalized a portion of a water park in Chittorgarh district on Thursday following a dispute over entry charges, police said.

According to officials, the accused allegedly wanted free entry, arguing they were locals.

When the park authority refused, a scuffle broke out and the accused called some locals to the spot. With a JCB machine they vandalized a portion of the park, including the boundary of a swimming pool, police said.

Five to six people were injured in the incident that caused panic among the visitors, a police official said, adding that a case has been registered in the matter and the accused were being searched.