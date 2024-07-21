Group of picnickers rescued from hill in rain-soaked Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) As many as 60 picnickers were rescued on Sunday after they were stuck in gushing water on a hill in Belapur node of Navi Mumbai amid heavy rains, officials said.

Navi Mumbai received 83.38 mm of rainfall in five hours ended at 1:30 PM on Sunday, causing water-logging in several areas in Vashi, Nerul and Sanpada.

Officials said approximately 60 picnickers were stuck on the hill located behind Artist Colony in Belapur. After receiving the information, teams of fire brigade, police and Navi Mumbai disaster management personnel rushed to the spot, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said.

"The rescue operation was carried out using ropes," he said, adding a few people are trapped in the water behind an industrial unit in Turbhe area, also in Navi Mumbai, and efforts are on to rescue them safely.

Heavy rains are lashing Mumbai and the metropolitan region since the early morning hours, causing inundation in several areas. PTI COR NSK