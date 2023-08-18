Group of teens thrash Class 12 student in UP's Shahjahanpur, FIR lodged

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against 12 students for allegedly thrashing a Class 12 student here, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when a video of the incident recorded by the students recently went viral on social media, they added.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father on Thursday, the incident took place when Vansh Deep Aggarwal was returning home from a hotel here on August 6, SP Ashok Kumar Meena said.

While he was on his way, a group of students forcibly grabbed Aggarwal and took him on a scooter to Peepal Ghat here where they severely beat him up with belts, Meena said.

The group of boys later took the victim to three other places where they allegedly again thrashed and physically abused him, the SP said.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.

Aggarwal is a student of Class 12 at a private school in the Sadar Bazar area here, the police said.

Of the 12 students named in the FIR, ten are Class 11 students of the same school as Aggarwal, whereas the remaining two are from a different school, the police complaint said. PTI COR SAB RPA