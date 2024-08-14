Group of trekkers celebrate Independence Day at Siachen Glacier

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) A group of trekkers celebrated Independence Day at the Siachen Glacier as part of an initiative to promote tourism in border areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The group included mountaineers from the Karnataka Mountaineering association and the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, they said. The officials said the trek, supported by the Indian Army and Oxbow Explore, was part of a broader initiative to promote tourism in border areas, a first-of-its-kind initiative.

The trekkers celebrated Independence Day along with troops deployed on the glacier, the officials said.