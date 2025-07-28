Group of Veer Naris, widows of fallen soldiers calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu met a group of Veer Naris and widows of fallen soldiers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday, her office said.

It also shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

"A group of Veer Naris and widows of fallen soldiers called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This interaction was organised by the Army Women's Welfare Association," it said.

Earlier in the day, newly-appointed Governor of Haryana Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with his wife, Mitra Ghosh, also called on Murmu, the president's office said in another post. PTI AKV RC