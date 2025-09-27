Group of youths harass, threaten to kidnap girl in Rajasthan's Tonk, two held

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) A group of youths allegedly stopped a 13-year-old girl on her way back from a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Tonk district, harassed her and threatened to kidnap her if she refused to marry one of them, police said on Saturday.

They allegedly issued threats to throw acid on her and attempted religious conversion, they said. The girl managed to escape and informed her coaching director. However, the accused reached the coaching centre, assaulted the director, and vandalised the premises.

The incident took place when the girl was returning from her coaching institute on Friday evening. An FIR has been lodged against Aamir Mewati, Saddam Mewati, Tahir Mewati, Rahil Mewati and Hameed Mewati and others.

"Two of the accused have been detained and searches are on for the remaining. Appropriate action will be taken based on what comes out in the investigation," SP Rajesh Kumar Meena said.

The incident triggered protests on Saturday, with villagers blocking National Highway-52 for about an hour, demanding strict action.

Former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta also joined the protest, assuring locals that justice would be ensured. Heavy police deployment was made at the spot to prevent escalation. PTI AG SKY SKY SKY