Groups clash during Durga Puja immersion in Murshidabad, several injured

Kolkata: Two groups, allegedly owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress, clashed during the immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when supporters of Sukanya Dutta, the councillor of ward 10 of Kandi municipality in the district, clashed with followers of Gurupada Mukherjee, ex-councillor of ward 9, and then attacked the latter's residence and ransacked it over organising a Durga Puja in the locality, he said.

A video grab showed some men attacking and vandalising the residence of Mukherjee, he added.

Several persons were injured in the clash though police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection, he added.

The problem started after the local residents of ward 9 tried to organise a Durga Puja, which was allegedly opposed by Dutta, he said.

"This had led to a tiff between Mukherjee's and Dutta's supporters sometime ago. It was settled through police intervention. But last night, there was another commotion. While a few people were injured, others vandalised Mukherjee's residence. We haven't arrested anyone but started an investigation," police said.

"This incident has nothing to do with the immersion of idols. They launched a planned attack to occupy the area," Mukherjee said.