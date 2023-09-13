'Grow' Vasu, who protested against Maoist killings in Kerala, released from jail

Kozhikode (Ker), Sep 13 (PTI) Noted human rights activist A Vasu, popularly known as 'Grow' Vasu, walked out of jail on Wednesday after he was acquitted by a court here in a case against him for protesting the killings of two Maoists in Kerala's Nilambur forests in 2016.

Emerging from the district jail here, where he had been lodged for the past one-and-a-half months, the 94-year-old activist alleged that the killings of Maoists in the police action under Left rule were extra-judicial and sought a judicial investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Vasu was acquitted by the first-class judicial magistrate court, Kunnamangalam, in the case registered against him in 2016 for protesting in front of the mortuary of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where the bodies of the two killed Maoists were kept for post-mortem.

Vasu was arrested by the Kozhikode Medical College police in July this year after he failed to accept the warrant issued by the court or pay the fine.

He had refused to plead for bail when he was produced before the court, following which he was remanded in judicial custody. PTI TGB TGB ROH