Growing corruption in Haryana proof of state govt's failure: Selja

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Tuesday said the "growing" corruption in Haryana is proof of the state government's "failure".

Citing recent figures, she claimed that corruption-related cases in the state had risen by 78.48 per cent over the past five years, pushing Haryana to the seventh position nationally.

Selja alleged that the BJP government's claims of "zero tolerance" against corruption were confined to speeches, while corruption in the revenue, police, land and administrative departments had become a serious issue for the common people.

Referring to an incident in Dabwali, she said a resident was so troubled by corruption that he spoke of seeking euthanasia, and called it a serious warning for any sensitive democratic government.

The former Union minister alleged the "frequent" surfacing of corruption cases showed the government had failed to control the system or take effective action against the guilty, forcing people to run from pillar to post for justice.

Selja demanded impartial probes into corruption cases, strict action against guilty officials and accountable governance, adding that the Congress would continue to raise the issue. PTI VSD MNK MNK