Growing digital dependency major factor behind increasing eye problems

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Lifestyle factors, especially growing digital dependency, are leading to eye problems among both adults and children, with experts stressing the need for more outdoor and physical activities to minimise the problem.

On the eve of World Sight Day, experts said eye problems among both adults and children are steadily increasing - be it cataract, glaucoma, or myopia. While some issues are age-related, others are caused by lifestyle factors.

This year, World Sight Day will be observed on October 9, with the theme "Love Your Eyes." So, take care of your eyes; neglecting them can lead to blindness, the experts said.

Dr Ajay Sharma, founder and CMD of Eye Q Hospitals, said that concerns about the younger generation are growing, as the number of children suffering from myopia (difficulty in seeing distant objects) continues to rise.

"Among the elderly, cataract and glaucoma are common issues. We have been organising free eye check-up camps across the country, but this World Sight Day, we are conducting 20 camps simultaneously across four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Gujarat -- where more than 1500 people will receive free eye check-ups in a day. Given the rise in myopia, some of these camps will focus exclusively on children," he said.

Dr Deependra Singh, medical director and head of retina services at Eye Q, added that the risk of glaucoma increases after the age of 40, especially for those with a family history of the disease, or those who are diabetic or on steroids.

"At this age, it's not enough to just check your eyeglass number; you must also get your eye pressure and retina examined. Once glaucoma develops, it's very difficult to treat, and the most dangerous part is that it shows no early symptoms," he explained.

Growing digital dependency is also worsening eye strain for both children and adults. Experts recommend following the 20-20-20 rule - every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds and we also have myopia control glass available these days which have effective results.

Dr Sharma emphasised that parents must encourage outdoor and physical activities among children, ensure they avoid reading in dim light, and maintain a balanced diet with sufficient fruits for healthy eyes.

According to WHO data, about 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from vision impairment or blindness, and the condition of one billion of them could have been prevented. This highlights the urgent need for awareness.

In this direction, Eye Q continues to reach out through free eye camps, especially to those who have limited awareness or live far from hospitals, the doctors said.

The WHO's statistics on myopia are also alarming, they said. The organisation reported that in south-east Asia, 50-60 per cent of the population currently has myopia, and this figure could rise to 90 per cent by 2050. Similarly, a study by the RP Centre, AIIMS Delhi, revealed that the prevalence of myopia in rural and urban populations rose from 7-10 per cent in 2010 to 17-20 per cent in 2018.