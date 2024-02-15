Growing global prominence of Yoga, Ayush: Sonowal

Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thursday emphasised the growing global prominence of Yoga and Ayush.

Chairing the regional review meeting of six states, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, organised by the Union Ministry of Ayush here, Sonowal requested to state governments to expedite the construction of integrated Ayush hospitals and make them operational promptly to provide Ayush services to the people.

Sonowal highlighted the importance of holistic healthcare and called for the implementation of Ayush public health programmes outlined in the National Ayush Mission guidelines.

He requested states, particularly Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, to focus on the National Programme on Ayush for Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) of Lymphatic Filariasis in vulnerable areas.

Additionally, he inaugurated the Kalughat Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal and two community jetties in Saran district.

This terminal, situated on the north bank of the River Ganga, plays a crucial role in the region's transportation network, providing a vital link for cargo movement, especially for shipments bound for Nepal via Raxaul and the hinterland of North Bihar. PTI PKD MNB