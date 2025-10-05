Growth of JK directly linked to growth of its youth: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide an enabling atmosphere for the youth of the Union territory to grow into talented scholars and scientists.

Addressing a function at a private educational institution here, the LG called upon the youth to chart their own paths and make conscious choices to achieve new goals.

"Growth of J&K is linked directly with the growth of the youth. They have a mission of transforming J&K and the nation. With resolve and dedication, they can complete this mission. We will ensure they have the right environment to become the most talented scholars, scientists and innovators," Sinha said.

"In an unpredictable world, innovation cannot be achieved by following the beaten track. The young generation should be more entrepreneurial, adventurous, creative and follow the out-of-the-box approach," he said.

The LG also called for collective efforts to transform school campuses into hubs of curiosity and innovation.

He said education should be a medium for independent research and ideas while classrooms must serve as launchpads for dreams and aspirations. PTI MIJ SHS DIV DIV