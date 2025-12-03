Growth takes time, hard work and commitment needed: CJI to first generation lawyers

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday advised first-generation lawyers to focus on building credibility through hard work and patience.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the topic -- "WE (Women Empowerment in Law): on Strength, Struggle and Success" organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

"Initially, when I joined the profession, there was a complete sense of uncertainty. As a first-generation lawyer in the family, there was nobody to guide me. The system was also completely strange and unknown to me. But I was a very passionate student when I was doing law and had a lot of curiosity to know about the system and how it operates.

"I was very clear that growth takes time. It knew that no magic was going to happen. I was mentally determined and ready to face the struggle. I would like to tell all the first-generation lawyers that a lot of patience, hard work and commitment to create your own identity work is required. Though the world is crowded, you have to create space for yourself," the CJI said.

Sharing her experience, Justice BV Nagarathna said she faced a lot of difficulty in starting her law practice after completing her LLB degree as her father (Justice ES Venkataramiah) was a Supreme Court judge, and it was mutually decided that she would not even enrol as an advocate in Delhi.

"I had to go to Bengaluru, and I had no house there. For three months I sat at home. But on October 24, 1987, I left for Bengaluru. So, this first is always there.

"There is an adage that behind every successful man there is a woman, but I would like to say that behind every successful woman there is a family," she said.

Justice Nagarathna said institutional support is very necessary for the retention of women lawyers in the legal profession.

"The seniors must give cases to talented women juniors, not just domestic violence or family court cases, but challenging, complex civil and criminal matters, so that they can show their talent.

"The court must give support by giving an opportunity and appointing them as amici curiae. Thirty per cent of law officers of the central government should be women advocates. If women are given the opportunity, they will definitely appear before the courts," she said.

Justice Nagarathna spoke about the challenges faced by women lawyers in their personal lives. "What the family will say to the women -- 'you are going out of the home from morning to evening. You are not attending to household duties, children and at the same time you are not earning'. This is a very stark remark that comes from the family. How will she face this 'tana' (taunt)?" She said women advocates should be respected in courts and male lawyers should treat them as equals and peers.

SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh said it is necessary that all kinds of assistance is provided to women in the legal profession to ensure their equal participation He also flagged the lack of women judges in the top court, saying that at present, there is only one woman judge.

Delhi High Court judge Prathiba M Singh, Attorney General R Venkataramani and professor Rashmi Salpekar also participated in the panel discussion. PTI PKS RT RT