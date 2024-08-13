GRP constable foils man's suicide bid at railway station in Thane district

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) An alert constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) foiled a 40-year-old man's attempt to commit suicide at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Constable Sandeep Kachru Shewale was on night patrolling duty at the Kalyan railway station on August 10 when he spotted a man placing his head under a stationary express train on the railway track, senior inspector Pandhari Kande.

Shewale jumped on the track and pulled the man off the tracks with the help of others at the scene, he said.

The man had attempted the extreme step due to a marital dispute, the official said, adding that he was handed over to his family members. PTI COR ARU