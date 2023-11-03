GRP cop shot dead in Gurugram, wife held

Gurugram, Nov 2 (PTI) A woman was arrested here on Friday for shooting dead her husband after a quarrel, police said.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Government Railway Police Rajbir was shot dead by his wife Sarita Yadav alias Aarti at their home in Sector 10A on Thursday, they said.

Sarita also received a bullet injury in the attack. She was admitted to a hospital and arrested today, police said.

According to police, the couple often quarrelled over the dispute going on between their son and daughter-in-law who is a constable in the Delhi Police and is separated from their son.

Around 5 am on Thursday, an argument broke out between the couple when Rajbir was in an inebriated state and was carrying an illegal weapon. Sarita shot him and also received a bullet injury on her hand, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital by their son Yash Yadav alias Anu where Rajbir was declared brought dead, police said.

Rajbir's elder brother Satbir Singh, in his complaint, accused Arti and Yash of the murder. He alleged that the mother-son duo used to put pressure on Rajbir to get the land owned by the family in the village in his name.

An FIR was registered against Sarita and Yash under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and the Arms Act. The murder weapon has been seized, police said. PTI COR NB