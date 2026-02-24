GRP deliberates curbing drug trafficking on 'vulnerable' rail network

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Chiefs of Government Railway Police (GRP) from across states deliberated upon measures to curb drug trafficking on the railway network at a conference held in the national capital on Tuesday.

Convened by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the 7th All India Conference also emphasised the need to leverage modern technology like facial recognition-based CCTV cameras, AI-enabled video analytics and drone surveillance.

"One of the major highlights of the conference was formulation of a roadmap to curb the menace of drug trafficking as the railway network is vulnerable for the transport of drugs and narcotic substances," a press note from the railways ministry said.

"A presentation was given by a senior officer of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) which highlighted the importance of pro-active surveillance and real time intelligence sharing in busting gangs involved in drug trafficking," it added.

Senior officials emphasised the need for regular mock drills for preparedness and coordinated response during emergencies.

They also highlighted the need for scenario-based training modules focusing on first response, evacuation, crowd control, and incident management.

"The menace of stone-pelting and sabotage were also discussed at length as they affected passenger safety and railway operations," the press note said.

DG RPF Sonali Mishra, who presided over the conference, emphasised the importance of community outreach and awareness programmes in vulnerable localities and strict legal action and deterrent measures against offenders.

The outcomes of the conference are expected to contribute to a more resilient, responsive, and technology-enabled railway security system, officials said. PTI JP ARB ARB ARB