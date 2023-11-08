GRP officer's killing: Wife, son among 4 arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 8 (PTI) Days after a Government Railway Police officer was shot dead in his house here, police arrested four people, including his wife and son, in the murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

GRP assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir was allegedly killed by his son Yash on November 2 at his house in Sector 10A over a property dispute, they said.

Besides Yash, his mother Sarita, friend Akshay alias Chirag and Saheb Ram, alleged lover of Sarita, were arrested by a team of Sector 31 crime unit, said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

Yash, along with his mother, hatched the plan to eliminate his father, police said, adding Sarita also wanted the same to continue her illicit relationship.

Police have recovered one pistol and three cartridges from their possession.

All the accused were produced in a city court on Wednesday which sent them to two-day police remand, the officials said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that main accused Yash used to pressure ASI Rajbir to get a property transferred in his name.

“Yash revealed that he had been planning to kill his father for four months. As per the plan, they bought a pistol for Rs 60,000 to commit the murder. Saheb Ram also supported the accused in the murder. Yash claimed that he was not aware about the illicit relationship between his mother and Saheb Ram,” said ACP Dahiya.

"We are questioning the accused after taking them on two-day police remand," he said.

“The main accused revealed that after shooting dead his father, he also fired at her mother's hand to mislead the police,” added Dahiya.

The elder brother of ASI Rajbir alleged that the wife and son of the deceased killed him under a conspiracy, police said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused at Sector 10A police station. PTI CORR KVK KVK