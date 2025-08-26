GRP police station on Konkan Railway route inaugurated in Ratnagiri

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) In view of passenger security on the Konkan Railway route, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday inaugurated Ratnagiri Railway police station, officials said.

Prashant Burde, Director General of Railway Police, inaugurated the police station online in the presence of GRP Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar and other senior officers.

The police station will be responsible for the safety and security of passengers travelling on the Konkan Railway route.

The Home Department sanctioned the Ratnagiri Railway Police in August 2024, along with Roha and Kankavli, under the Harbour Railway Range and Konkan Railway Division.

With the creation of the railway police station, the jurisdiction of Panvel railway police station has now been extended, an official said.

The railway stations cover Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, and Roha (Police Outpost), he said. PTI DC NSK