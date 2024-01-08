GRP returns stolen valuables worth Rs 18.35 lakh to commuters in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Monday returned the stolen valuables worth Rs 18.35 lakh to commuters, an official said.

The valuables were seized in 15 cases of theft, and the accused were arrested from Nashik, Pune, Thane, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra over one month, the official said.

The GRP has recovered jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh, four laptops and nine mobile phones from the accused, he said.

The accused were arrested under sections 379 (theft) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI ZA ARU