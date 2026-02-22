GRP seizes 13.83 kg charas valued at Rs 14 crore from Avadh Express

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) The Government Railway Police seized around 14 kg of Charas, with an estimated value of Rs 13.83 crore in illicit markets, from a general coach of the Avadh Express at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.

The contraband was found inside an unattended suspicious bag placed beneath a seat in the general coach of the train, which completed its Gorakhpur-Bandra journey on Saturday morning.

"A total of 31 packets of charas were recovered from the bag," a GRP official said, adding that a case has been registered at Bandra Railway Police Station under Section 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against unidentified accused.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK