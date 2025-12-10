GRP traces and rescues kidnapped girl within 24 hours; teenager detained

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Thane successfully traced and rescued a two-year-old girl within 24 hours of her kidnapping, officials said on Wednesday.

The child was found safely outside Ambernath railway station, and a 14-year-old girl has been detained in connection with the abduction.

A 30-year-old housekeeping worker from Ghatkopar had lodged a complaint stating that on December 8, she and her husband had left their three minor children in the care of their friend, Rajesh Shukla, who resides near Platform 8 of Thane railway station, while they went to watch a movie.

When they returned around 3 AM the next morning, they discovered that their toddler daughter was missing. Upon inquiry, they learned that a 14-year-old girl had taken the child and failed to return, said senior police inspector Archana Dusane.

Despite the couple’s extensive search efforts, the toddler could not be located, prompting them to approach the GRP.

A case was registered by Thane GRP under Section 137(2) (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On December 9, police teams spread out across Kalyan and Ambernath. Through continuous scrutiny of CCTV footage and support from informants, investigators were able to zero in on the suspect. The missing toddler and the teenage girl were eventually found outside Ambernath railway station.

Both were brought back to the Thane Railway Police Station. The accused minor has been detained and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, Dusane added.

"Our priority was the safe recovery of the child — and we achieved it within 24 hours,” Dusane said. PTI COR NSK