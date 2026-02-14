GRSE commences production of two coastal research vessels for GSI

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Saturday commenced the construction of two coastal research vessels (CRV) for the Geological Survey of India (GSI), an official statement said.

The ceremonial steel cutting, marking the commencement of the construction of the ship, was held in the presence of GSI Director General Asit Saha and senior officials from GRSE and the Indian Armed Forces.

The research vessels, each having a length of 64 metres and a width of 13 metres, will have capabilities to carry out offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration (including dredging), ocean environment monitoring and research, the statement said.

"They will have modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories on board for data processing and sample analysis," it said, adding that these ships will operate within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of India.

The defence shipyard, which also builds research and survey platforms, is currently building an ocean research vessel for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and an acoustic research ship (ARS) for the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), an establishment under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it said.

GRSE is at present building 12 warships of various classes for the Indian Navy, the statement said.

Apart from the four research platforms, the shipyard is also building eight advanced multi-purpose vessels for a German company and 13 hybrid ferries for the West Bengal government, it added. PTI AMR ACD