GRSE delivers survey vessel 'Ikshak' to Indian Navy

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Thursday delivered survey vessel 'Ikshak' to the Indian Navy in Kolkata, a statement said.

'Ikshak', meaning guide, is the third in a series of four large survey vessels being built by GRSE, it said.

The Sandhayak-class of survey vessels or SVLs are the largest such platforms built in India and operated by the Navy, the statement said.

The second ship of this class, INS Nirdeshak, was delivered on October 8, 2024, while the first one, INS Sandhayak, was handed over to the Navy on December 4, 2023, it said.

These ships help keep the Navy supplied with vital survey data crucial for operational purposes, it said, adding that the maps and charts prepared on the basis of this survey data are also used by commercial ships.

"With advanced equipment on board, the SVLs of this class are capable of full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of port and harbour approaches as well as the determination of navigation channels and routes," the statement said.

"In addition, these Sandhayak-class SVLs can undertake surveys of maritime limits and collect oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications, adding muscle to India's maritime capabilities," it said.

The GRSE emphasised that these ships can each carry a helicopter, participate in low-intensity combat and function as hospital ships. PTI AMR SOM