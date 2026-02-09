GRSE, HSL sign pact for shipbuilding programme

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Defence PSUs Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Hindustan Shipyard Limited on Monday signed an agreement to form a consortium aimed at undertaking a large-scale, strategically significant national shipbuilding programme, an official said.

The partnership envisages the construction of advanced maritime platforms and is expected to contribute to the enhancement of the country's maritime infrastructure, technological self-reliance, and long-term operational capabilities, the GRSE official said in a statement.

Senior officials of Kolkata-based GRSE and Visakhapatnam-headquartered HSL, both mini-Ratna companies, signed the MoU in Kolkata, he said.

"This collaboration is expected to leverage the complementary strengths of both shipyards and further reinforce the national vision of enhancing indigenous maritime capability and self-reliance in shipbuilding," the official said. PTI AMR MNB