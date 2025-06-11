GRSE inks pact to build two coastal research vessels for GSI

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Wednesday signed a contract for construction of two coastal research vessels for the Geological Survey of India (GSI), an official said.

These specialised vessels will have capabilities to carry out offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration, ocean environment monitoring and research, he said in a statement.

The ships will have modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories on board for data processing and sample analysis.

The warship-maker, which also holds expertise in building research vessels, will have a length of 64 metres and a width of 12 metres, the GRSE official said. PTI AMR NN