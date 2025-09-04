GRSE inks pact with Merlinhawk Aerospace for naval ship composite doors

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited has signed a teaming agreement with M/s Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt Ltd for the design, development, and manufacture of composite doors and hatches for ships of Indian Navy being built by the Kolkata-based warship maker.

This agreement between the Defence PSU and the Bengaluru-based company is aimed towards establishing a collaborative framework for the design, development, testing, manufacturing, and integration of composite doors and hatches onboard naval ships, aligning with the Indian Navy's modernisation initiatives, a GRSE official said.

He said the agreement is aimed at facilitating fabrication and integration of composite doors and hatches along with locking mechanisms and associated components for naval vessels to replace conventional steel doors and hatches, he said.

The collaboration is aimed at achieving indigenous content for furthering the objectives of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as outlined in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Union government, the official said in a statement. PTI AMR MNB