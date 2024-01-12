GRSE launches electric ferry for Bengal govt

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched a "next-generation" electric ferry with a 150-passenger capacity for the West Bengal government, an official said on Friday.

Holding the prospect of replacing diesel-engine run ferries with green platforms that use only battery and solar power, the launch of the electric ferry, christened 'Dheu' (wave) signals opportunities in zero-emission water transport, the GRSE official said The vessel was launched by Lipi Das, general manager (human resources), of GRSE in the presence of Commodore P R Hari (retd), Chairman and Managing Director, of the warship builder on Thursday.

The ferry, being constructed by the Defence PSU for the West Bengal government, is ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, he said, adding that it will have twin screw propellers for greater manoeuvrability and a catamaran aluminium hull which will allow speed up to 10 knots.

It will have solar panels to augment the power supply, the official said in a statement.

The vessel will undergo harbour and afloat trials before being delivered to the West Bengal government. PTI AMR NN