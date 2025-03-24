GRSE signs contract to build 2 multipurpose vessels for German firm: Official

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Monday signed a contract with a German company for constructing two multipurpose vessels, an official said.

With the signing of this contract at Hamburg in Germany, Kolkata-based GRSE will build a total of eight MPVs for Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH and Co. KG at an approximate order value of USD 108 million, he said.

Each MPV will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide and could carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo, the official said in a statement.

Contracts for the construction of six MPVs were signed earlier between the two companies. PTI AMR ACD