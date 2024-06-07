GRSE signs USD 16.6 million contract to supply advanced dredger to Bangladesh

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed a contract with state-owned Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) worth USD 16.6 million to build a trailing suction hopper dredger, an official said on Friday.

The Kolkata-based warship-builder, with a stated goal of increasing exports to friendly foreign countries, has supplied various kinds of ships to Mauritius, Seychelles and Guyana.

The contract, valued at USD 16.6 million, was signed in Bangladesh capital Dhaka earlier this week to supply a state-of-the-art trailing suction hopper dredger to BIWTA, the GRSE official said.

The 58.70 metre-long dredger with a speed of 10 knots will have superior resilience and adaptability in diverse marine conditions, he said.

The shipyard is also executing an order to build six patrol boats for the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under Bangladesh government's Department of Fisheries, the GRSE official added. PTI AMR ACD