GRSE to beautify two ghats along Hooghly river under MoU with Kolkata Port

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) State-owned warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) will beautify two ghats along the Hooghly river under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Wednesday.

The two are Suriname Ghat in south Kolkata's Garden Reach area and Mayer Ghat in the northern part of the city's Bagbazar localities, according to a statement.

The initiative is part of SMPK's drive to restore the city's iconic riverfront infrastructure and highlight its historical legacy.

Suriname Ghat holds major historical significance as the departure point for over 34,000 indentured labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who were shipped to Suriname between 1873 and 1916.

The first such vessel, 'Lalla Rookh', left from the ghat in 1873 with 410 passengers. These labourers played a crucial role in shaping Surinamese society despite facing difficult conditions, and the ghat remains a symbol of that migration era.

Mayer Ghat has spiritual importance, being associated with Ma Sarada, the consort of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa. She is known to have used this ghat during her visits to 'Udbodhan', the residence and publication house of the Ramakrishna Mission. The site is closely tied to Kolkata's religious and cultural heritage. PTI BSM NN