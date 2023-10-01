GSI holds cleanliness campaigns across India

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Sunday organised cleanliness campaigns at 30 public places, and all its offices across the country as part of the nationwide “swachhata drive” of the central government.

The 30 locations were selected from all parts of the country - from Srinagar in the north to Trivandrum in the south and from Gujarat in the west to Itanagar in the east, the GSI said in a statement here.

The places include markets, temples, bus stands, residential colonies, office complexes, public parks and gardens as well as national monuments and geo-heritage sites.

GSI employees joined hands also to clean the premises of all the offices, including field and outstation offices, the statement said.

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Modi appealed for "one hour of voluntary labour for "swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens, saying it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. PTI BDC NN