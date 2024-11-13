GSI launches centre to analyse geospatial data

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Wednesday launched a data management and analysis centre at its Salt Lake facility here, an official said.

It will offer centralised and systematic data analysis and management for the National Geoscience Data Repository, he said.

"This centre is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, and is capable of managing, storing, and analysing large volumes of geospatial data, thereby improving the efficiency and accuracy of GSI's geoscientific research and operations," he said.

It is expected to be pivotal in enhancing India's growing geospatial needs, especially in the field of mineral exploration, he added.

GSI director-general Asit Saha inaugurated the new centre. PTI SCH SOM