GSI organises walkathons across 27 locations ahead of 175th Foundation year celebrations

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) The Geological Survey of India (GSI) organised walkathons nationwide on Sunday as a prelude to its 175th Foundation year celebrations, on March 4.

Held across 27 locations of GSI offices throughout the country, the walkathons embraced the theme "Geoscience for a Safe World", drawing enthusiastic participation from students, sportspersons, and people from all walks of life, the GSI said in a statement.

The Kolkata walkathon took place at CK-CL Park, Sector 2, Salt Lake, where it was flagged off by Olympians, Sushmita Singha Roy and Soma Biswas, alongside Director General of GSI Asit Saha.

The GSI Director General reflected on GSI's 175-year journey as one of India's oldest and most prestigious scientific organisations. He emphasised GSI’s pivotal role in geological mapping, mineral exploration, and national development, it said.

Saha also highlighted the organisation's technological advancements and contributions to resource management and disaster mitigation.

He described the walkathon as a symbol of endurance and perseverance and urged the participants to uphold GSI's legacy of excellence and commitment to a prosperous future. PTI SUS RG