GSI submits report on sinking of Shimla road, suggests ban on blasting for tunnel construction

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) The report submitted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) regarding a portion of the road that had sunk in Shimla on November 22-23 has suggested that blasting for tunnel construction should be stopped completely.

The GSI, in its report submitted to Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday, pointed out that the incident was caused by leakage from two water pipes.

Other contributing factors include human-induced causes, such as vibrations from tunnel construction and other secondary reasons. The report suggested completely stopping blasting for tunnel construction. However, there would be no restriction on manual work, officials said.

On November 22-23, a portion of the road -- measuring 2.2 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, and four meters deep -- sank in Bhattakuffar, creating a massive pit on the road. A school bus' front tyre got stuck in the pit, due to which a girl student fell into it but was rescued by the locals.

The incident caused outrage among the locals, who alleged that it occurred due to the construction work of a twin tube tunnel on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane being carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as the location of the site was close to the tunnel construction site.

However, the NHAI denied the allegations, saying the site where the incident occurred was being maintained by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department.

Following the incident, the DC had directed the company responsible for constructing the tunnel to immediately stop the construction work and also withdrew its blasting licence temporarily. The DC had also sought a report from the representatives of the company, asking for details of the survey conducted in March 2024 when the tunnel construction began.

Kashyap on Tuesday said that cracks had appeared in the houses in the area affected by the tunnel construction during the road construction and the construction company will prepare a report on the damage to these houses. The administration will provide all possible assistance to ensure they receive compensation, he said.

The DC said that the GSI report primarily attributes the incident to leakage from the pipes.

The Jal Shakti Department immediately repaired those pipes, he said, adding that the Water Resources Department has been asked to submit a report detailing the locations and ownership of underground pipelines in the area affected by the tunnel construction.