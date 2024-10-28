GSL launches two indigenous fast patrol vessels for Coast Guard

Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) The Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Monday launched two indigenous fast patrol vessels built for the Indian Coast Guard for protecting offshore assets, island territories and conducting surveillance operations.

The vessels - Adamya and Akshar - were launched ceremoniously by Indian Coast Guard Director General (DG) Paramesh Sivamani's wife Priya Paramesh, amid chants of verses from the Atharva Veda.

These state-of-the-art FPVs are designed in-house by GSL to meet the Coast Guard's specific operational needs, a release said.

With a length of 52 metres, breadth of 8 metres, and displacement of 320 tonnes, these vessels are optimised for protecting offshore assets, island territories, and conducting surveillance operations, it said.

The GSL is constructing a fleet of eight fast patrol vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard, underscoring the shipyard's pivotal role in realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence production.

Addressing the gathering, DG Paramesh Sivamani lauded the enduring collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and GSL, which has faced and overcome challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical disruptions.

"This launch epitomises the resilience and ingenuity of GSL, achieved in close collaboration with Indian industry," he said.

The indigenous content of these vessels is a proud reflection of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, he added.

GSL Chairman and Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay highlighted the shipyard's impressive growth trajectory, which has seen a 100 per cent increase in gross revenue, crossing the Rs 2,000 crore threshold.

"GSL has consistently outperformed its past achievements, embracing cutting-edge technologies and transformative policies to become one of India's foremost shipbuilders with indigenous capabilities," he said.

Upadhyay attributed GSL's success to its steadfast commitment to innovation, modernisation and dynamic partnership with the Indian Coast Guard, which has continually strengthened operational readiness for national security.

The keel for both Adamya and Akshar FPVs was laid by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on August 25, 2023.

For the first time in GSL's history, two vessels were launched simultaneously using the shipyard's state-of-the-art ship-lift system, a transformative feat that underscores its modernisation efforts, the release said.

Coast Guard Inspector General H K Sharma, various key stakeholders from the defence and maritime communities were present on the occasion. PTI RPS GK