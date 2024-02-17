Advertisment
National

GSLV rocket carrying INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite lifts-off

NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
The ISRO’s GSLV-F14 carrying the INSAT-3DS satellite lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota on Friday

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third-generation meteorological satellite lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth's surface and oceanic observations.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport here, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soaring towards the sky. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery here since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said.

This is the second mission for ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of the PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

ISRO Satellite INSAT-3Ds
