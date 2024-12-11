GST amendments in sync with Council’s recommendations: Minister

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday said amendments made to the Goods and Services Tax were in sync with the recommendations unanimously ratified at the GST Council meeting.

Advertisment

Tabling the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the assembly, she said that the opposition to the amendment bill by BJP legislator Biswanath Karak was incomprehensible as the Centre has supported the state's recommendation in this regard.

"Members of the group of ministers concerned are from different states… ruled by both BJP and non-BJP parties. Bengal occupies an important position in the group and our words and suggestions have been incorporated at GST Council meets. So, if state BJP raises any objection to the Bill, they do it only for political reasons," she said.

"What Bengal recommends today, India goes by that tomorrow. The recommendations had already been accepted by other states as well," Bhattacharya said.

Advertisment

West Bengal has brought amendments in line with the statement of objective and reasons of the GST Act of 2017, she said.

The minister said the amendments would help micro and small entrepreneurs in a big way.

Earlier, opposing the Bill, BJP MLA Karak said every child born in the state is burdened with lakhs of crores of rupees as debt, and the ruling party is bringing the Bill to hide its failure in addressing that burden.

Advertisment

He said the state is more interested in earning money from sale of liquor.

In response, the minister said the opposition is only obsessed with opposing without going into the merits.

Referring to the absence of senior BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri during the debate, she said, "It would have been better had he been present. We were expecting his views. Probably he has nothing against the Bill.

Advertisment

The Bill was then passed by voice vote in the House. PTI SUS NN