GST Council meeting: Goa raises condonation of delay in filing of appeals

Panaji, Oct 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday raised issues regarding condonation of delay in filing of Goods and Services Tax appeals till January 31, 2024, during the 52nd GST Council in New Delhi, a statement by the CM’s office said.

The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The CM raised issues regarding the condonation of delay in filing of GST appeals as a one-time amnesty till January 31, 2024, which will benefit taxpayers in Goa. Sawant expressed and advocated concessional GST rates to ‘Divyangjan’ (persons with disabilities) for motor vehicles, it said.

Sawant supported the proposal to keep ENA (extra neutral alcohol) as raw material for liquor manufacturing outside GST. He also supported the decision to reduce GST on molasses to five per cent, said the release.

“The decision shall benefit Goa’s liquor manufacturers,” the CMO release added.

The GST Council decided to exempt foreign ships from payment of 5 per cent IGST if they operate as cruise ships in India for 6 months and then convert back to foreign vessels.

During these 6 months, the CMO said, they can promote tourism by plying as cruise ships. “This is beneficial for State of Goa and also other coastal states like Kerala, Maharashtra,” it added. PTI RPS NR