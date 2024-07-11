GST fraud: Noida police seize property worth Rs 2.5-crore

Noida, Jul 11 (PTI) The Noida police on Thursday said they have seized property worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to individuals accused in multiple GST fraud cases.

The action was taken against Mayur alias Mani Nagpal and his wife Charu Nagpal, both residents of Greater Noida, in connection with the FIRs lodged last year, they said.

On March 6 this year, following a court order, police executed property seizure under Section 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police said in a statement.

"In line with the orders from the honourable court, the police seized property worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to accused Mayur alias Mani Nagpal, son of late Mahendra Nagpal, and Charu Nagpal, wife of Mayur alias Mani Nagpal, located at 167 Lotus Villa, Sector 01, Greater Noida," the police said.

The charges include cheating (Section 420), forgery of valuable security (Section 467), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468), using as genuine a forged document (Section 471), and criminal conspiracy (Section 120B) of the IPC, the police added.