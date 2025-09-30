GST inspector caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Sep 30 (PTI) A team of the Vigilance Bureau in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday nabbed a GST inspector red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a businessman in Una district, officials said.

The team arrested the accused and seized the bribe money, officials said.

Vigilance Superintendent Virendra Kalia said a battery supplier in Una had filed a false return of Rs 5-6 lakhs and when the matter came to light, the accused inspector demanded Rs 1.50 lakh for settlement.

The deal was subsequently settled for Rs 1.25 lakh and the battery supplier reported the matter to the vigilance bureau, who set a trap nabbed the accused inspector from his GST office in Una while accepting the bribe, he said.