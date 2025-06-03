GST inspector held in Haryana's Palwal while accepting bribe: Anti-Corruption Bureau

Faridabad (Hry), Jun 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad arrested a female GST inspector of the office of the Palwal district excise and taxation commissioner on Monday while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in lieu of issuing a GST number to a complainant, an official said.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, accused Sumitra was also arrested in Panipat in 2022 while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, along with co-accused ETO Roshan Lal. A senior ACB officer said in the Panipat case, a chargesheet was filed against both the accused in July 2022 and the matter is still sub-judice.

According to the complainant in the latest case, he had applied for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number at the office of the district excise and taxation commissioner, Palwal. On May 27, Sumitra called him and asked to reach the GST office in Palwal. When he reached the office on May 30, the accused allegedly started finding faults in his papers and in return for the work, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 in cash from him.

The complainant subsequently approached the ACB.

"The complainant was called by GST Inspector Sumitra and our team arrested her red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000. An FIR has been registered against her at the ACB police station, Faridabad," a senior officer of the agency said. PTI COR RC