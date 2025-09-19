GST inspector lands in ACB net while accepting bribe in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 18 (PTI) An Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Gurugram caught a Goods and Services Tax inspector red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Bharat Bhushan, was posted at the GST Bhawan, Sector 32, Gurugram, said a senior ACB official.

According to the official, a complainant said that he had registered a company in his mother's name and submitted an application to obtain a GST number.

"My file was pending with GST inspector Bharat Bhushan, who demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 for approval," the complainant alleged.

The official said that after verifying the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap on Thursday.

The accused was arrested red-handed while accepting the money in the parking lot in front of the GST building.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and he is being questioned, the ACB official said. PTI COR RUK RUK