GST officer caught for accepting Rs 3.5 lakh bribe

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) A GST enforcement officer was caught red-handed by the VACB for accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh to release two lorries seized with scrap load here, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Suman P N, an enforcement officer with the Walayar GST Enforcement Squad and a native of Kurudikkad in Palakkad district.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials said this was one of the highest bribe amounts detected in recent trap cases.

According to the VACB, the complainant and his friend jointly run a scrap business and had collected scrap from various dealers with valid bills.

While transporting the scrap in two lorries to a company in Pollachi, the vehicles were intercepted by the GST Enforcement Squad at Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad district on January 6 and later taken to the Walayar GST office premises, where they were detained, officials said.

The lorry drivers were allowed to leave after being asked to provide the owner’s phone number for further communication.

When the complainant contacted the number, Suman directed him and the company accountant to reach the GST office the next day and submit all required documents, the VACB said.

However, they were asked to return after the documents were inspected.

When the complainant met Suman again later, the officer allegedly demanded a fine of Rs 23 lakh.

The complainant told the officer that all documents were in order and requested a reduction.

Suman allegedly said the matter could be "managed" if a bribe of Rs 4 lakh was paid, officials said.

He later called the complainant and asked him to hand over the bribe directly, saying the location would be informed, they said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the matter to the Palakkad Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police, following which a trap was laid.

VACB officials caught Suman red-handed on Sunday near Kurudikkad junction while he was accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant, officials said.

The arrested officer will be produced before the Kozhikode Vigilance Court on Monday. PTI TBA TBA KH