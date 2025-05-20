GST official nabbed for taking Rs 45,000 from Noida bizman

Noida, May 20 (PTI) A GST official was caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a Noida-based businessman on Monday, police said.

The arrest was made by the Vigilance Team, Meerut Sector. A case has been registered against the GST officer at Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida, they said.

Pramod Tiwari, the complainant, claimed that his firm's VAT and GST have been deposited in the concerned department on time. However, on April 29, he received a call from a person, Bhudev, who told him that the assessment of the year 2016-17 and 2017-18 is pending, they said.

Along with this, Tiwari was also asked to deposit the outstanding amount of Rs 4.55 lakh for both the financial years. Bhudev then asked the businessman to come and meet him at the GST office.

When the complainant reached the office on 9 May, Bhudev told him that if the outstanding amount is not deposited, then legal action will be taken against him, the police said.

On 13 May, the businessman met GST official Satendra Bahadur Singh who asked him for a Rs 50,000 bribe to close the case, they said.

Tiwari then approached the Vigilance Department, Meerut Sector and registered a case.

On May 19, the complainant called the accused to give a bribe of Rs 45,000 and as soon as he accepted the bribe amount, the team arrested him.

Satendra Bahadur Singh was working in section-13 for about two years. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted against him, informed a senior official in Noida Zone State GST Division. PTI COR NB NB