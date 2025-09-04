GST reforms: Early, historic Diwali gift by PM Modi, says Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 4 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday termed GST reforms as an "early, historic Diwali gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" that will reduce the prices of essential items and greatly help citizens.

Sawant's comments came a day after the GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime with a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Sawant said the reforms have been welcomed by all sections of the society.

Calling it an "early, historic Diwali gift by PM Modi", Sawant said, "Next Gen GST Reforms will strengthen the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and uplift the ease of living if every citizen." Revenue of Goa and the number of taxpayers have increased after GST was introduced, he said.

"On July 01, 2017, there were 22,197 tax payers. This has increased to 47,332 as on July 01, 2025, which is a 112 per cent rise. The GST collection of the state has improved from Rs 1,463 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 4,424 crore in the current financial year," Sawant said.

"The reforms in the GST slabs will reduce the prices of essential items, thereby helping the people of the country. It will bring about ease of living and ease of doing business," the CM said. PTI RPS BNM