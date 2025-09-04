GST reforms eyewash, political gimmick: Manipur Cong

Imphal, Sep 4 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP-led central government for its “double standards” in the name of GST reforms.

The GST bonanza is nothing but an eyewash, and a "desperate political gimmick" to cover up failures, it claimed.

The GST Council, comprising finance ministers from Centre and states, on Wednesday evening decided to make GST a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent, with a special rate of 40 per cent on tobacco and related products and ultra-luxury items. The new rates will be effective September 22.

Currently, GST is levied in the slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

“The sudden and overnight imposition of ‘One Nation, One GST’ in 2016, and its hasty implementation from 1st July 2017, brought severe hardships to the people of India, including the people of Manipur. Local weavers, small traders in Ima Keithel, transporters, and small entrepreneurs suffered heavy losses,” Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said in a post on X.

“Now, after years of this mismanagement, the BJP is trying to showcase itself as ‘people-centric’ by announcing what they call a GST bonanza. This is nothing but an eyewash – a desperate political gimmick to cover up their failures,” he asserted.

True reforms must always serve the interests of the common people and uphold the federal structure of the nation, “not act as tools for BJP’s vote-bank politcs”, Meghachandra added.

Meanwhile, former Manipur chief minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh welcomed the GST reforms, asserting that these will empower small businesses, create jobs and bring relief to families.

"I see this as a defining moment for India’s economic strength, resonating with the ongoing growth in the North East region as well,” Singh said in a post on X. PTI CORR RBT