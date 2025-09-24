GST reforms have boosted markets, consumption: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited the Hazratganj market here to spread awareness about the changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, and said the measure has strengthened markets.

Accompanied by state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Adityanath interacted with traders and buyers at several shops in the bustling market and explained how the reforms implemented on September 22 would benefit consumers and businesses alike. Talking to reporters later, he said, “Across the country, consumers, traders and entrepreneurs are voicing the same sentiment – GST reforms are a gift, thanks to the Modi government.” He said the new GST rates, introduced on the first day of Navratri, had given much-needed relief to the common man.

“This has strengthened markets, boosted consumption, benefitted traders and entrepreneurs, and created new job opportunities for youth,” he added.

Adityanath said GST on notebooks, pencils and other educational supplies had been removed, while taxes on household items had been significantly cut to either five per cent or zero.

“During the festive season, such reforms are widely welcomed by every section of society,” he said.

The chief minister further pointed out that 33 life-saving medicines had been exempted from GST, along with several other concessions.

"This will benefit all sections of society, strengthen the national economy and help bring inflation to its lowest level. Being the largest state, Uttar Pradesh will be the biggest beneficiary of these reforms," he said.