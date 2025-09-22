GST reforms, ‘Swadeshi’ campaign will help India become self-reliant: Union minister

Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) Union minister and Ranchi Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Seth on Monday said the GST reforms and the ‘Swadeshi’ campaign will help India become self-reliant.

He termed the lower GST rates a ‘Navratri’ gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of India.

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, had decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services from September 22.

“Around 140 crore people in the country are celebrating ‘Bachat Utsav’, as reduced GST will ease the burden on them. About 99 per cent of goods that we use in our daily life has been brought down to the 5 per cent slab or even zero tax. The prices of life-saving drugs have also declined drastically,” Seth told reporters here.

The Union Minister of State for Defence visited several shops in Ranchi during the day and congratulated the shopkeepers by offering roses. He also pasted stickers in many shops, encouraging traders to sell ‘Swadeshi’ goods.

“We also took a resolution to use only ‘Swadeshi’ goods. This campaign will prove to be a milestone and help India become ‘Atmanirbhar’,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of doing nothing to eradicate poverty during its rule, Seth claimed that around 27 crore people “came out of the poverty line” during the regime of Modi.

The Jharkhand Congress, however, alleged that people of the country suffered for over eight years due to the “wrong GST”.

“When micro, small and medium enterprises were on the verge of closure, the government amended the GST slabs. This is similar to giving paracetamol after putting the patient on ventilator. But, it will not help now,” said state Congress general secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha. PTI SAN RBT