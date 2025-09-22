GST reforms to boost production, generate jobs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed the latest GST reforms and termed it as a "Diwali gift" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of India.

He said the reduced tax rates would not only ease the burden on consumers but also create a chain reaction of demand, production, and employment.

"Lower GST will enhance the purchasing power of the common man. With higher purchasing power, demand will rise, which in turn will boost consumption. Consumption will drive production, and production will generate new jobs," the chief minister told reporters after leading a public outreach march and interacting with traders on GST reforms.

He pointed out that, effective from the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, the new tax structure marks the biggest reform in GST since its rollout.

Several essential goods and services have been brought down to 5 per cent or even zero tax. Life-saving drugs are now tax-free, while other medicines will attract just 5 per cent. For farmers, too, GST has been reduced to 5 per cent or nil. Educational materials that earlier carried 12 per cent GST have been exempted.

"GST is one, but its benefits are many," Adityanath said, adding that the reforms would inject fresh momentum into the economy.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their "people-centric initiative."

The chief minister hit the streets of Gorakhpur to promote the newly implemented next-generation GST reforms. Walking from Jhulelal Temple to Gorakhnath Temple Road, he interacted with traders and customers, urging them to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that the benefits of reduced GST rates are passed on to consumers.

At Style Bazaar, he personally pasted a sticker highlighting the revised tax rates and discussed the impact with the management.

"With GST on textiles reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, your market will grow stronger. Customers must get this benefit," he said, handing a rose to the shop owner.

At New Sweets Palace and Geeta Wholesale Mart, he engaged with shopkeepers who confirmed they had already begun passing on the reduced rates.

At a medical store, he was told life-saving drugs were now tax-free, with many medicines taxed at just 5 per cent.

Throughout the padayatra, traders showered flowers on the chief minister, while slogans of "Ghati GST, Bada Vyapar, Dhanyawad Modi Sarkar" were chanted.

He also distributed stickers and appealed to traders to display "Proudly Swadeshi" posters.

Local businessmen welcomed the reforms, calling them a major boost for the textile sector and other markets.