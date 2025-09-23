GST reforms to enable Manipur's people to purchase previously unaffordable items: BJP MP

Imphal, Sep 23 (PTI) The lone Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, on Tuesday said that the GST reforms will lead to price reductions, enabling people of the state to purchase items that were previously unaffordable for them.

Sanajaoba was speaking to reporters at the state party headquarters here.

"The GST reforms will strengthen the relationship between traders and consumers, and improve transparency. The reforms are satisfactory for every section of the society and will boost the economy," he said.

"The reforms will enable middle-class families of Manipur to purchase items that were previously unaffordable for them. Air conditioners and refrigerators are among the items that will be affordable. This is a welcoming development for Manipur as well as the temperatures in the state have significantly increased over the last few years," Leishemba said.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the reforms, and said the Centre is "pro-people".

With increased spending and more purchases, demand for items will increase, and so will production, leading to more employment opportunities, he added.

Effective September 22, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent. The earlier rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent have been clubbed into two rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, resulting in a reduced price of 99 per cent of daily use items. PTI COR ACD